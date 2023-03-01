Oddsmakers have given the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (18-9) the 32nd-ranked odds among all college basketball teams to win the championship at the end of the 2022-23 season, at +20000 on the moneyline.

The Lady Bulldogs are at home against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Tip time is slated for 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 19.

Lady Bulldogs NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +20000 (Bet $100 to win $20000)

Georgia Team Stats

This year, the Lady Bulldogs are 11-3 at home while putting together a 4-4 record on the road and going 3-2 in neutral-site games.

In SEC games, Georgia is 7-6. That's compared to an 11-3 record outside of the conference.

So far this season, Georgia is putting up 67.2 points per game (145th-ranked in college basketball) and surrendering 57.7 points per contest (39th-ranked).

Georgia Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-6 | Q2 Record: 7-3 | Q3 Record: 4-0 | Q4 Record: 7-0

0-6 | 7-3 | 4-0 | 7-0 Georgia has six losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in the nation.

Georgia has seven wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the fifth-most in the nation.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

