The LSU Lady Tigers (27-1) aim to continue a 17-game home winning run when hosting the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (21-10) on Friday, March 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Georgia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Georgia vs. LSU Scoring Comparison

The Lady Bulldogs average 10.2 more points per game (67.2) than the Lady Tigers allow their opponents to score (57.0).

Georgia is 20-9 when allowing fewer than 84.8 points.

When it scores more than 57.0 points, Georgia is 18-5.

The Lady Tigers put up 27.2 more points per game (84.8) than the Lady Bulldogs give up (57.6).

LSU has a 27-1 record when putting up more than 57.6 points.

LSU has a 22-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.2 points.

This year the Lady Tigers are shooting 47.2% from the field, 9.7% higher than the Lady Bulldogs concede.

The Lady Bulldogs shoot 40.2% from the field, 4.9% higher than the Lady Tigers concede.

Georgia Schedule