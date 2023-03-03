The LSU Lady Tigers (27-1) aim to continue a 17-game home winning run when hosting the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (21-10) on Friday, March 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Georgia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Georgia vs. LSU Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Bulldogs average 10.2 more points per game (67.2) than the Lady Tigers allow their opponents to score (57.0).
  • Georgia is 20-9 when allowing fewer than 84.8 points.
  • When it scores more than 57.0 points, Georgia is 18-5.
  • The Lady Tigers put up 27.2 more points per game (84.8) than the Lady Bulldogs give up (57.6).
  • LSU has a 27-1 record when putting up more than 57.6 points.
  • LSU has a 22-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.2 points.
  • This year the Lady Tigers are shooting 47.2% from the field, 9.7% higher than the Lady Bulldogs concede.
  • The Lady Bulldogs shoot 40.2% from the field, 4.9% higher than the Lady Tigers concede.

Georgia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/23/2023 Auburn W 70-59 Stegeman Coliseum
2/26/2023 @ South Carolina L 73-63 Colonial Life Arena
3/2/2023 Auburn W 63-47 Bon Secours Wellness Arena
3/3/2023 LSU - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

