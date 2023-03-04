Saturday's contest at Silvio O. Conte Forum has the Boston College Eagles (15-15, 9-10 ACC) squaring off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-17, 5-14 ACC) at 2:30 PM ET (on March 4). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 70-68 victory for Boston College, so it should be a tight matchup.

Based on our computer prediction, Georgia Tech projects to cover the 4.5-point spread in its matchup against Boston College. The total is listed at 137.5, and the two sides are projected to exceed it.

Georgia Tech vs. Boston College Score Prediction

Prediction: Boston College 70, Georgia Tech 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgia Tech vs. Boston College

Pick ATS: Georgia Tech (+4.5)



Georgia Tech (+4.5) Pick OU: Over (137.5)



Boston College has a 13-14-0 record against the spread this season compared to Georgia Tech, who is 14-12-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Eagles are 15-12-0 and the Yellow Jackets are 10-16-0. The teams average 135.9 points per game combined, 1.6 fewer than this matchup's total. Boston College is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its last 10 games, while Georgia Tech has gone 7-3 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

Georgia Tech Performance Insights

The Yellow Jackets have been outscored by 1.2 points per game (posting 69.5 points per game, 235th in college basketball, while conceding 70.7 per contest, 200th in college basketball) and have a -35 scoring differential.

Georgia Tech loses the rebound battle by 1.3 boards on average. It collects 32.1 rebounds per game, 158th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 33.4.

Georgia Tech makes 7.7 three-pointers per game (144th in college basketball) while shooting 33.5% from deep (227th in college basketball). It is making 1.5 more threes than its opponents, who drain 6.2 per game at 30%.

Georgia Tech and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Yellow Jackets commit 10.4 per game (37th in college basketball) and force 10.7 (295th in college basketball).

