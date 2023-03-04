Saturday's game at Liberty Arena has the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (16-13) taking on the Kennesaw State Lady Owls (14-15) at 4:00 PM ET (on March 4). Our computer prediction projects a close 64-61 victory for Jacksonville State, so expect a tight matchup.

The Lady Owls won their last game 85-63 against Queens (NC) on Wednesday.

Kennesaw State vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia

Kennesaw State vs. Jacksonville State Score Prediction

Prediction: Jacksonville State 64, Kennesaw State 61

Kennesaw State Schedule Analysis

The Lady Owls' signature win this season came in a 66-57 victory over the Austin Peay Governors on January 5.

Kennesaw State 2022-23 Best Wins

71-53 on the road over Lipscomb (No. 186) on January 12

71-61 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 193) on January 19

65-60 on the road over Jacksonville State (No. 193) on January 21

70-63 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 204) on February 9

54-47 on the road over Jacksonville (No. 233) on February 16

Kennesaw State Performance Insights