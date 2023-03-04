The Nashville Predators will travel to face the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, March 4, with the Blackhawks having dropped three consecutive games.

You can tune in to ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO to see the match unfold as the Blackhawks try to knock off the Predators.

Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Predators vs. Blackhawks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/21/2022 Blackhawks Predators 4-2 NAS

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators rank 12th in goals against, allowing 174 total goals (3.0 per game) in league action.

The Predators' 169 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 26th in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Predators have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Predators have allowed 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 33 goals during that time.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Roman Josi 59 17 39 56 27 23 - Matt Duchene 58 19 31 50 48 29 53% Tyson Barrie 62 10 33 43 29 25 - Filip Forsberg 50 19 23 42 29 34 0% Ryan Johansen 55 12 16 28 21 20 59.1%

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks' total of 220 goals given up (3.6 per game) is 26th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks' 150 goals on the season (2.5 per game) rank them 32nd in the league.

In the past 10 contests, the Blackhawks have gone 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) during that stretch.

Blackhawks Key Players