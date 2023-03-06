Onyeka Okongwu could make a big impact for the Atlanta Hawks on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, against the Miami Heat.

Okongwu, in his most recent appearance, had 15 points in a 117-109 loss to the Heat.

In this article, we dig into Okongwu's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Onyeka Okongwu Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 9.3 9.2 Rebounds 5.5 7.2 6.2 Assists -- 1.0 1.1 PRA -- 17.5 16.5 PR 12.5 16.5 15.4



Onyeka Okongwu Insights vs. the Heat

Okongwu has taken 6.1 shots per game this season and made 3.9 per game, which account for 6.4% and 8.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

Okongwu's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per game, while his Hawks rank 20th in possessions per game with 102.3.

On defense, the Heat have given up 108.8 points per game, which is second-best in the NBA.

The Heat give up 42.2 rebounds per contest, ranking eighth in the league.

The Heat give up 25.0 assists per game, 12th-ranked in the NBA.

Onyeka Okongwu vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/4/2023 23 15 4 1 0 0 0 1/16/2023 27 8 3 0 0 1 1 11/27/2022 34 6 4 0 0 2 1

