Monday's contest features the UConn Huskies (28-5) and the Villanova Wildcats (28-5) clashing at Mohegan Sun Arena (on March 6) at 7:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 69-63 victory for UConn.

The Huskies are coming off of an 81-52 victory against Marquette in their most recent game on Sunday.

UConn vs. Villanova Game Info

When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

UConn vs. Villanova Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 69, Villanova 63

UConn Schedule Analysis

The Huskies beat the No. 7 Iowa Hawkeyes in an 86-79 win on November 27, which was their best win of the season.

The Huskies have the second-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (14).

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, UConn is 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 17th-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Huskies are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 35th-most wins.

UConn 2022-23 Best Wins

86-79 over Iowa (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 27

83-76 at home over Texas (No. 12/AP Poll) on November 14

63-58 at home over Villanova (No. 11/AP Poll) on January 29

60-51 on the road over Villanova (No. 11/AP Poll) on February 18

62-60 at home over Creighton (No. 13) on February 15

Villanova Schedule Analysis

When the Wildcats took down the South Florida Bulls (No. 25 in the AP's Top 25) on November 27 by a score of 72-50, it was their signature victory of the season thus far.

The Wildcats have eight wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 14th-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Villanova is 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the third-most victories.

The Huskies have tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (seven).

Villanova 2022-23 Best Wins

72-50 over South Florida (No. 25/AP Poll) on November 27

73-57 on the road over Creighton (No. 13) on January 20

63-61 over Creighton (No. 13) on March 5

69-59 on the road over Princeton (No. 37) on November 11

73-54 at home over Marquette (No. 39) on February 1

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies outscore opponents by 17.3 points per game (scoring 76 points per game to rank 28th in college basketball while giving up 58.7 per contest to rank 48th in college basketball) and have a +571 scoring differential overall.

UConn's offense has been less effective in Big East action this year, scoring 73.5 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 76 PPG.

When playing at home, the Huskies are putting up 4.7 more points per game (77.5) than they are away from home (72.8).

UConn is ceding 58.7 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is allowing 58.4.

In their last 10 games, the Huskies have been putting up 66.4 points per game, an average that's significantly lower than the 76 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Villanova Performance Insights