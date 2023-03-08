The No. 5 seed Pittsburgh Panthers (21-10, 14-6 ACC) will play in the ACC tournament against the No. 13 seed Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (15-17, 6-14 ACC), Wednesday at 2:30 PM live on ESPN.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech matchup.

Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
  • Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Pittsburgh Moneyline Georgia Tech Moneyline
BetMGM Pittsburgh (-7.5) 142.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Pittsburgh (-7.5) 142.5 -340 +280 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Pittsburgh (-8) 142.5 -345 +280 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Pittsburgh (-7.5) 143.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends

  • Georgia Tech has put together a 16-14-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • The Yellow Jackets have an ATS record of 5-5 when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs this year.
  • Pittsburgh has covered 20 times in 30 chances against the spread this season.
  • In the Panthers' 30 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 19 times.

Georgia Tech Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • Georgia Tech, based on its national championship odds (+50000), ranks significantly better (80th in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (143rd).
  • The Yellow Jackets were +50000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.
  • With odds of +50000, Georgia Tech has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

