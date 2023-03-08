The No. 5 seed Pittsburgh Panthers (21-10, 14-6 ACC) are favored by 7.5 points when they play the No. 13 seed Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (15-17, 6-14 ACC) in the ACC Tournament. The teams will look to take another step toward an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket on Wednesday at Greensboro Coliseum starting at 2:30 PM and airing on ESPN. The over/under is set at 143.5 in the matchup.

Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pittsburgh -7.5 143.5

Yellow Jackets Betting Records & Stats

Georgia Tech has played 11 games this season that have gone over 143.5 combined points scored.

Georgia Tech has had an average of 139.6 points scored in its games so far this season, 3.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Georgia Tech has gone 15-13-0 ATS this season.

Pittsburgh has put together an 18-10-0 ATS record this season compared to the 15-13-0 mark from Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pittsburgh 16 57.1% 75.9 145.3 69.3 139.5 141.6 Georgia Tech 11 39.3% 69.4 145.3 70.2 139.5 139.9

Additional Georgia Tech Insights & Trends

Georgia Tech has an 8-2 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its past 10 contests.

Six of the Yellow Jackets' last 10 games have gone over the total.

Georgia Tech has put together a 10-10-0 record against the spread in conference games this year.

The Yellow Jackets score an average of 69.4 points per game, only 0.1 more points than the 69.3 the Panthers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 69.3 points, Georgia Tech is 10-1 against the spread and 12-2 overall.

Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pittsburgh 18-10-0 6-3 18-10-0 Georgia Tech 15-13-0 5-5 11-17-0

Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh Home/Away Splits

Pittsburgh Georgia Tech 14-3 Home Record 11-6 7-5 Away Record 3-9 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 9-2-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 77.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.7 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.6 10-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-8-0

