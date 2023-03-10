The Atlanta Hawks, Trae Young included, hit the court versus the Washington Wizards on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 122-120 win against the Wizards, Young put up 28 points, 10 assists and three steals.

If you'd like to make predictions on Young's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Trae Young Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 26.7 25.1 Rebounds 3.5 3.0 3.1 Assists 9.5 10.1 10.4 PRA 38.5 39.8 38.6 PR 28.5 29.7 28.2 3PM 2.5 2.1 1.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Trae Young's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Trae Young Insights vs. the Wizards

Young is responsible for attempting 19.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 19.5 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 17.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.1 per game.

Young's opponents, the Wizards, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.2 possessions per game, while his Hawks rank 18th in possessions per game with 102.2.

The Wizards are the 15th-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 113.4 points per game.

The Wizards are the 10th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 42.5 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Wizards are ranked seventh in the NBA, conceding 24 per game.

The Wizards give up 11.8 made 3-pointers per game, seventh-ranked in the league.

Trae Young vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/8/2023 33 28 4 10 3 0 3 2/28/2023 34 31 2 7 2 1 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Young or any of his Hawks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.