Two of the NBA's best scorers take the court when Jayson Tatum (sixth, 30.3 PPG) and the Boston Celtics (46-21) visit Trae Young (10th, 26.7 PPG) and the Atlanta Hawks (34-33) on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-BOS. The Celtics are 4.5-point favorites.

Hawks vs. Celtics Odds & Info

When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and NBCS-BOS

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -4.5 -

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

The Hawks have hit the over in 38 of their 67 games with a set total (56.7%).

Atlanta has a 30-37-0 record against the spread this season.

The Hawks have come away with 11 wins in the 29 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Atlanta has a record of 3-6, a 33.3% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +155 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Hawks vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats

Celtics vs Hawks Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 0 0% 117.6 234.8 112.2 229.2 227.1 Hawks 0 0% 117.2 234.8 117 229.2 232.1

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

Atlanta has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall in its past 10 contests.

Six of the Hawks' last 10 games have gone over the total.

Against the spread, Atlanta has been better at home (14-17-0) than on the road (16-20-0).

The Hawks' 117.2 points per game are five more points than the 112.2 the Celtics give up.

Atlanta has put together a 25-21 ATS record and a 30-16 overall record in games it scores more than 112.2 points.

Hawks vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Celtics and Hawks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 35-32 20-25 35-32 Hawks 30-37 7-4 38-29

Hawks vs. Celtics Point Insights

Scoring Insights Celtics Hawks 117.6 Points Scored (PG) 117.2 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 5 23-10 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 25-21 30-3 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 30-16 112.2 Points Allowed (PG) 117 7 NBA Rank (PAPG) 20 27-17 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 22-12 34-10 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 24-10

