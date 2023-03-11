Hawks vs. Celtics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Two of the NBA's best scorers take the court when Jayson Tatum (sixth, 30.3 PPG) and the Boston Celtics (46-21) visit Trae Young (10th, 26.7 PPG) and the Atlanta Hawks (34-33) on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-BOS. The Celtics are 4.5-point favorites.
Hawks vs. Celtics Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: BSSE and NBCS-BOS
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-4.5
|-
Hawks Betting Records & Stats
- The Hawks have hit the over in 38 of their 67 games with a set total (56.7%).
- Atlanta has a 30-37-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Hawks have come away with 11 wins in the 29 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Atlanta has a record of 3-6, a 33.3% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +155 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.
Hawks vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|0
|0%
|117.6
|234.8
|112.2
|229.2
|227.1
|Hawks
|0
|0%
|117.2
|234.8
|117
|229.2
|232.1
Additional Hawks Insights & Trends
- Atlanta has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall in its past 10 contests.
- Six of the Hawks' last 10 games have gone over the total.
- Against the spread, Atlanta has been better at home (14-17-0) than on the road (16-20-0).
- The Hawks' 117.2 points per game are five more points than the 112.2 the Celtics give up.
- Atlanta has put together a 25-21 ATS record and a 30-16 overall record in games it scores more than 112.2 points.
Hawks vs. Celtics Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|35-32
|20-25
|35-32
|Hawks
|30-37
|7-4
|38-29
Hawks vs. Celtics Point Insights
|Celtics
|Hawks
|117.6
|117.2
|4
|5
|23-10
|25-21
|30-3
|30-16
|112.2
|117
|7
|20
|27-17
|22-12
|34-10
|24-10
