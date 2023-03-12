The Patriot conference champion will be crowned on Sunday when the No. 1 seed Boston University Terriers (24-7) and the No. 2 Holy Cross Crusaders (23-8) meet at 12:00 PM.

Boston University Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts

Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts TV: CBS Sports Network

Boston University vs. Holy Cross Scoring Comparison

The Crusaders' 61.6 points per game are just 4.2 more points than the 57.4 the Terriers give up.

When it scores more than 57.4 points, Holy Cross is 17-4.

Boston University's record is 17-2 when it gives up fewer than 61.6 points.

The Terriers record 69.2 points per game, 14.7 more points than the 54.5 the Crusaders allow.

When Boston University scores more than 54.5 points, it is 22-4.

Holy Cross is 21-5 when allowing fewer than 69.2 points.

Boston University Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/1/2023 @ Holy Cross L 57-53 Hart Recreation Center 3/6/2023 Loyola (MD) W 66-52 Case Gym 3/9/2023 Army W 84-68 Case Gym 3/12/2023 Holy Cross - Case Gym

Holy Cross Schedule