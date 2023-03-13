The Minnesota Timberwolves (34-34) visit the Atlanta Hawks (34-34) after winning three straight road games. The Hawks are favored by 5.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, March 13, 2023. The matchup has a point total of 242.5.

Hawks vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

When: Monday, March 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, March 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and BSN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hawks -5.5 242.5

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to score more than 242.5 points in 22 of 68 games this season.

Atlanta has an average point total of 234.5 in its matchups this year, eight fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Hawks have a 30-38-0 record against the spread this season.

Atlanta has been the favorite in 37 games this season and won 22 (59.5%) of those contests.

Atlanta has a record of 12-8, a 60% win rate, when it's favored by -200 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Hawks have a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Hawks vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats

Hawks vs Timberwolves Total Facts Games Over 242.5 % of Games Over 242.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hawks 22 32.4% 117.3 232.7 117.2 232.9 232.1 Timberwolves 20 29.4% 115.4 232.7 115.7 232.9 231

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

The Hawks have a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over their last 10 games.

Six of Hawks' past 10 outings have hit the over.

Atlanta has done a better job covering the spread in away games (16-20-0) than it has in home games (14-18-0).

The 117.3 points per game the Hawks score are just 1.6 more points than the Timberwolves allow (115.7).

Atlanta is 21-16 against the spread and 25-12 overall when scoring more than 115.7 points.

Hawks vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Hawks and Timberwolves Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hawks 30-38 7-13 39-29 Timberwolves 30-37 7-6 30-38

Hawks vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Scoring Insights Hawks Timberwolves 117.3 Points Scored (PG) 115.4 5 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 21-16 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 17-9 25-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 16-10 117.2 Points Allowed (PG) 115.7 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 21-10 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 21-18 23-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 27-13

