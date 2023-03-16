Thursday's contest at Legacy Arena at BJCC has the Auburn Tigers (20-12) squaring off against the Iowa Hawkeyes (19-13) at 6:50 PM ET (on March 16). Our computer prediction projects a close 74-73 win for Auburn, so expect a tight matchup.

Based on our computer prediction, Auburn is projected to cover the point spread (1.5) versus Iowa. The two teams are expected to come in below the 151.5 over/under.

Auburn vs. Iowa Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 6:50 PM ET

6:50 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Legacy Arena at BJCC Line: Auburn -1.5

Auburn -1.5 Point Total: 151.5

151.5 Moneyline (To Win): Auburn -120, Iowa +100

Auburn vs. Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Auburn 74, Iowa 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Auburn vs. Iowa

Pick ATS: Auburn (-1.5)



Auburn (-1.5) Pick OU: Under (151.5)



Auburn has compiled a 15-14-0 record against the spread this season, while Iowa is 13-14-0. The Tigers are 16-13-0 and the Hawkeyes are 14-13-0 in terms of going over the point total. The teams score 152.9 points per game, 1.4 more points than this matchup's total. Auburn is 5-5 against the spread and 3-7 overall over its last 10 contests, while Iowa has gone 3-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Auburn Performance Insights

The Tigers have a +181 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.6 points per game. They're putting up 72.7 points per game to rank 155th in college basketball and are giving up 67.1 per outing to rank 90th in college basketball.

Auburn records 32.8 rebounds per game (112th in college basketball) compared to the 31.8 of its opponents.

Auburn knocks down 6.5 three-pointers per game (278th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.6. It shoots 31.4% from deep while its opponents hit 28.8% from long range.

The Tigers rank 204th in college basketball by averaging 92.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 44th in college basketball, allowing 85.6 points per 100 possessions.

Auburn forces 12.6 turnovers per game (124th in college basketball) while committing 11.9 (186th in college basketball action).

