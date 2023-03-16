How to Watch Auburn vs. Iowa on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 9 Auburn Tigers (20-12) and the No. 8 Iowa Hawkeyes (19-13) square off on Thursday to compete for a place in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first round matchup tips off at 6:50 PM.
Auburn vs. Iowa Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 6:50 PM ET
- Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: TNT
Auburn Stats Insights
- The Tigers are shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 47.4% the Hawkeyes allow to opponents.
- Auburn has a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 112th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hawkeyes rank 69th.
- The 72.7 points per game the Tigers average are the same as the Hawkeyes allow.
- When Auburn totals more than 74.4 points, it is 10-3.
Auburn Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, Auburn is putting up 4.2 more points per game (75.1) than it is in away games (70.9).
- In home games, the Tigers are ceding 6.5 fewer points per game (64.4) than in away games (70.9).
- Auburn is draining 6.5 three-pointers per game with a 31.3% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 0.2 fewer threes and 0.3000000000000007% points worse than it is averaging away from home (6.7, 31.6%).
Auburn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/1/2023
|@ Alabama
|L 90-85
|Coleman Coliseum
|3/4/2023
|Tennessee
|W 79-70
|Neville Arena
|3/9/2023
|Arkansas
|L 76-73
|Bridgestone Arena
|3/16/2023
|Iowa
|-
|Legacy Arena at BJCC
