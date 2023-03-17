Friday's first-round NCAA tournament matchup between the Baylor Bears (22-10) and the UCSB Gauchos (27-7) at Ball Arena at 1:30 PM ET features the Bears' Adam Flagler and the Gauchos' Ajay Mitchell as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Baylor vs. UCSB

Game Day: Friday, March 17

Friday, March 17 Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

TV: TNT

Baylor's Last Game

Baylor dropped its previous game to Iowa State, 78-72, on Thursday. Jalen Bridges led the way with 28 points, plus five boards and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Bridges 28 5 2 3 0 7 Adam Flagler 14 3 4 3 0 1 Keyonte George 11 4 2 2 0 3

UCSB's Last Game

UCSB was victorious in its most recent game versus CSU Fullerton, 72-62, on Saturday. Mitchell was its top scorer with 20 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ajay Mitchell 20 4 4 0 0 0 Calvin Wishart 16 7 4 2 0 2 Cole Anderson 12 4 1 1 0 3

Baylor Players to Watch

Flagler is tops on his squad in assists per contest (4.7), and also averages 15.5 points and 2.5 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Keyonte George puts up 15.8 points and 2.8 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 4.2 rebounds, shooting 38.7% from the field and 34.9% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Brides leads the Bears at 5.8 rebounds per game, while also putting up 1.1 assists and 10.3 points.

LJ Cryer posts 14.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 44.3% from the floor and 42.6% from downtown with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Flo Thamba averages 5.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, shooting 57.3% from the floor.

UCSB Players to Watch

Miles Norris is averaging 14.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, making 48.4% of his shots from the field and 38.8% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Andre Kelly is averaging a team-leading 6.5 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 9.5 points and 0.9 assists, making 56.4% of his shots from the floor.

Josh Pierre-Louis gives the Gauchos 9.7 points, 4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. He also posts 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Gauchos receive 7.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Calvin Wishart.

Baylor Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Adam Flagler 16.1 2.6 4.5 0.9 0 2.4 Jalen Bridges 11.5 5.7 1.3 1.1 0.9 1.6 LJ Cryer 14 2 2.3 0.3 0 2.9 Keyonte George 11.1 3.2 1.9 1.3 0.1 2 Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua 5.7 4.7 0.5 0.4 0.4 0.6

UCSB Top Performers (Last 10 Games)