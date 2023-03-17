Friday's game between the Florida State Seminoles (23-9) and the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (21-11) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-67, with Florida State securing the victory. Tipoff is at 1:30 PM ET on March 17.

The Lady Bulldogs lost their most recent matchup 83-66 against LSU on Friday.

Georgia vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Georgia vs. Florida State Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida State 69, Georgia 67

Georgia Schedule Analysis

When the Lady Bulldogs beat the Mississippi State Bulldogs, the No. 46 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 62-34 on January 29, it was their season's best victory.

The Lady Bulldogs have eight losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in the nation.

Georgia has 10 wins against Quadrant 2 teams, the most in Division 1.

Georgia 2022-23 Best Wins

62-34 at home over Mississippi State (No. 46) on January 29

71-48 at home over Arkansas (No. 49) on February 19

66-55 at home over Belmont (No. 67) on December 17

62-51 at home over Missouri (No. 71) on January 26

63-44 over San Diego State (No. 86) on December 21

Georgia Performance Insights