The No. 7 Florida State Seminoles (23-9) and the No. 10 Georgia Lady Bulldogs (21-11) square off on Friday to compete for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first round matchup starts at 1:30 PM.

Georgia vs. Florida State Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Bulldogs average only 0.1 more points per game (67.1) than the Seminoles give up (67.0).
  • When it scores more than 67.0 points, Georgia is 12-3.
  • Florida State's record is 13-0 when it allows fewer than 67.1 points.
  • The Seminoles score 21.7 more points per game (80.1) than the Lady Bulldogs allow (58.4).
  • Florida State is 23-7 when scoring more than 58.4 points.
  • Georgia is 20-8 when giving up fewer than 80.1 points.
  • The Seminoles are making 40.4% of their shots from the field, just 0.9% higher than the Lady Bulldogs allow to opponents (39.5%).
  • The Lady Bulldogs shoot 40.5% from the field, just 1.1% higher than the Seminoles allow.

Georgia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/26/2023 @ South Carolina L 73-63 Colonial Life Arena
3/2/2023 Auburn W 63-47 Bon Secours Wellness Arena
3/3/2023 LSU L 83-66 Bon Secours Wellness Arena
3/17/2023 Florida State - Carver-Hawkeye Arena

