The No. 3 Xavier Musketeers (25-9) and the No. 14 Kennesaw State Owls (26-8) square off on Friday for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first-round matchup begins at 12:40 PM.

Kennesaw State vs. Xavier Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:40 PM ET
  • Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: truTV

Kennesaw State vs. Xavier Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Xavier Moneyline Kennesaw State Moneyline
BetMGM Xavier (-12.5) 154.5 -800 +550 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Xavier (-12.5) 154 -850 +600 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Xavier (-11.5) 151.5 -714 +475 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Kennesaw State vs. Xavier Betting Trends

  • Kennesaw State has put together a 20-10-1 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Owls have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.
  • Xavier has put together an 18-14-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Musketeers and their opponents have combined to hit the over 20 out of 32 times this season.

Kennesaw State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +300000
  • While our computer ranking puts Kennesaw State 121st in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is much better, placing it 58th.
  • Kennesaw State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0%.

