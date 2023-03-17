The No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (25-7) and the No. 12 seed Drake Bulldogs (27-7) will meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 7:25 PM. Miami is favored by 2.5 points in the matchup, which airs on TBS. Here's everything you need to know about this 5-12 matchup when filling out your brackets. The point total is 145.5 in the matchup.

Miami vs. Drake Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 7:25 PM ET

7:25 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Miami -2.5 145.5

Miami vs Drake Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Hurricanes have compiled a 14-11-0 record against the spread.

This season, Miami has won 15 of its 17 games, or 88.2%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Hurricanes.

So far this season, Drake has compiled a 15-16-0 record against the spread.

The Bulldogs have a mark of 2-1 in contests where sportsbooks give them odds of +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Drake has an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Miami vs. Drake Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Miami 18 64.3% 79.4 154.7 72.1 136 147.4 Drake 11 35.5% 75.3 154.7 63.9 136 138.3

Additional Miami vs Drake Insights & Trends

Miami has a 5-4 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in its last 10 contests.

The Hurricanes have hit the over in five of their last 10 games.

Drake has an 8-2 record against the spread while finishing 9-1 overall in its past 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Bulldogs have hit the over four times.

The Hurricanes average 15.5 more points per game (79.4) than the Bulldogs give up (63.9).

Miami is 14-9 against the spread and 24-6 overall when scoring more than 63.9 points.

The Bulldogs' 75.3 points per game are only 3.2 more points than the 72.1 the Hurricanes give up.

Drake has put together a 10-8 ATS record and an 18-2 overall record in games it scores more than 72.1 points.

Miami vs. Drake Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Miami 14-11-0 9-8 12-16-0 Drake 15-16-0 1-1 14-17-0

Miami vs. Drake Home/Away Splits

Miami Drake 16-1 Home Record 14-1 7-4 Away Record 6-6 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 7-2-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 83.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.3 75.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.5 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 2-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

