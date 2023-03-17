The Michigan State Spartans (19-12) and the USC Trojans (22-10) are scheduled to play in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday at Nationwide Arena, with a tip-off time of 12:15 PM ET. When these two teams hit the hardwood, A.J Hoggard and Drew Peterson are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch Michigan State vs. USC

Game Day: Friday, March 17

Friday, March 17 Game Time: 12:15 PM ET

12:15 PM ET Arena: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio TV: CBS

Michigan State's Last Game

On Friday, in its most recent game, Michigan State lost to Ohio State 68-58. With 15 points, Joey Hauser was its top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Joey Hauser 15 6 2 1 1 1 Jaden 10 4 0 0 1 0 A.J Hoggard 10 5 2 0 1 1

USC's Last Game

On Thursday, in its most recent game, USC fell to Arizona State 77-72. With 16 points, Reese Waters was its top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Reese Waters 16 5 1 0 0 1 Tre White 16 5 0 0 0 2 Kobe Johnson 15 8 1 2 0 1

Michigan State Players to Watch

Hoggard averages a team-leading 6 assists per game. He is also averaging 12.5 points and 3.8 rebounds, shooting 40.8% from the floor.

Hauser leads the Spartans at 6.9 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 1.9 assists and 14.2 points.

Tyson Walker is tops on his squad in points per contest (14.6), and also averages 2.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jaden puts up 9.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Mady Sissoko is putting up 5 points, 0.6 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game.

USC Players to Watch

Peterson leads the Trojans in rebounding (6.2 per game) and assists (4.4), and posts 14 points. He also puts up 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Boogie Ellis is the Trojans' top scorer (18 points per game), and he delivers 3 assists and 3.7 rebounds.

Kobe Johnson is putting up 9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, making 47.1% of his shots from the field.

Tre White gives the Trojans 9.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also delivers 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Joshua Morgan is averaging 6.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game, making 56.8% of his shots from the floor.

Michigan State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM A.J Hoggard 12.8 3.8 6.3 0.8 0.2 0.7 Tyson Walker 15.7 2.7 3.1 1.2 0.2 1.8 Joey Hauser 15.4 5.6 1.6 0.3 0.5 2.9 Jaden 11 4 0.9 0.7 0.2 1.8 Malik Hall 8.3 4.3 1.3 0.5 0.4 0.9

USC Top Performers (Last 10 Games)