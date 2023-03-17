The No. 8 seed Ole Miss Rebels (23-8) and the No. 9 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-4) meet on Friday at 10:00 PM in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The contest airs on ESPNU.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this contest.

Ole Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California

ESPN

Ole Miss vs. Gonzaga Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs score 15.6 more points per game (72.4) than the Rebels give up (56.8).

Gonzaga has put together a 27-3 record in games it scores more than 56.8 points.

Ole Miss is 21-6 when it gives up fewer than 72.4 points.

The 69.3 points per game the Rebels put up are 9.7 more points than the Bulldogs give up (59.6).

Ole Miss has a 19-3 record when scoring more than 59.6 points.

When Gonzaga allows fewer than 69.3 points, it is 25-0.

The Rebels are making 38.7% of their shots from the field, just 0.6% lower than the Bulldogs allow to opponents (39.3%).

The Bulldogs shoot 44.9% from the field, 4.1% higher than the Rebels concede.

Ole Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/26/2023 @ Alabama W 57-55 Foster Auditorium 3/3/2023 Texas A&M W 77-60 Bon Secours Wellness Arena 3/4/2023 South Carolina L 80-51 Bon Secours Wellness Arena 3/17/2023 Gonzaga - Maples Pavilion

Gonzaga Schedule