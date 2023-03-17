The No. 16 Norfolk State Spartanettes (26-6) are looking to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they take on the top-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks (32-0) on Friday. This 1-16 matchup in the N/A Region bracket is scheduled for 2:00 PM.

South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

South Carolina vs. Norfolk State Scoring Comparison

  • The Spartanettes put up an average of 62.3 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 51.1 the Gamecocks give up.
  • Norfolk State has put together a 17-3 record in games it scores more than 51.1 points.
  • South Carolina has a 22-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.3 points.
  • The Gamecocks score 81.4 points per game, 31.4 more points than the 50 the Spartanettes give up.
  • South Carolina has a 29-0 record when scoring more than 50 points.
  • Norfolk State has a 23-5 record when giving up fewer than 81.4 points.

South Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/3/2023 Arkansas W 93-66 Bon Secours Wellness Arena
3/4/2023 Ole Miss W 80-51 Bon Secours Wellness Arena
3/5/2023 Tennessee W 74-58 Bon Secours Wellness Arena
3/17/2023 Norfolk State - Colonial Life Arena

Norfolk State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/8/2023 South Carolina State W 61-37 Norfolk Scope
3/10/2023 North Carolina Central W 81-59 Norfolk Scope
3/11/2023 Howard W 56-52 Norfolk Scope
3/17/2023 @ South Carolina - Colonial Life Arena

