Saturday's game at Legacy Arena at BJCC has the Houston Cougars (32-3) matching up with the Auburn Tigers (21-12) at 7:10 PM ET on March 18. Our computer prediction projects a 72-64 victory for Houston, who are favored by our model.

According to our computer prediction, Houston projects to cover the 5.5-point spread in its matchup against Auburn. The over/under is currently listed at 131.5, and the two teams are projected to exceed it.

Auburn vs. Houston Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Legacy Arena at BJCC Line: Houston -5.5

Houston -5.5 Point Total: 131.5

131.5 Moneyline (To Win): Houston -250, Auburn +200

Auburn vs. Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 72, Auburn 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Auburn vs. Houston

Pick ATS: Houston (-5.5)



Houston (-5.5) Pick OU: Over (131.5)



Houston has gone 16-16-0 against the spread, while Auburn's ATS record this season is 16-14-0. The Cougars have a 14-18-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Tigers have a record of 17-13-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams score 147.7 points per game, 16.2 more points than this matchup's total. Houston has a 2-8 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall over the last 10 games. Auburn has gone 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 games.

Auburn Performance Insights

The Tigers have a +189 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.7 points per game. They're putting up 73 points per game, 145th in college basketball, and are giving up 67.3 per contest to rank 96th in college basketball.

The 32.9 rebounds per game Auburn accumulates rank 107th in the country. Their opponents grab 31.9.

Auburn hits 6.5 three-pointers per game (279th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.6 on average.

Auburn and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Tigers commit 11.7 per game (158th in college basketball) and force 12.5 (131st in college basketball).

