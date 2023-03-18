The No. 6 seed North Carolina Tar Heels (21-10) and the No. 11 seed St. John's Red Storm (23-8) meet on Saturday at 4:00 PM in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The matchup airs on ESPN.

North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: ESPN

North Carolina vs. St. John's (NY) Scoring Comparison

The Red Storm put up an average of 65.5 points per game, six more points than the 59.5 the Tar Heels allow.

St. John's (NY) has put together a 21-2 record in games it scores more than 59.5 points.

North Carolina is 18-3 when it gives up fewer than 65.5 points.

The 69.2 points per game the Tar Heels put up are 9.7 more points than the Red Storm allow (59.5).

North Carolina is 18-6 when scoring more than 59.5 points.

St. John's (NY) has a 21-3 record when allowing fewer than 69.2 points.

This year the Tar Heels are shooting 41.5% from the field, only 0.5% lower than the Red Storm give up.

The Red Storm's 42.3 shooting percentage from the field is only 5.9 higher than the Tar Heels have given up.

North Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/26/2023 @ Duke W 45-41 Cameron Indoor Stadium 3/2/2023 Clemson W 68-58 Greensboro Coliseum 3/3/2023 Duke L 44-40 Greensboro Coliseum 3/18/2023 St. John's (NY) - Value City Arena

St. John's (NY) Schedule