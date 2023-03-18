How to Watch the Predators vs. Jets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 18
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Coming off a defeat last time out, the Winnipeg Jets will visit the Nashville Predators (who also lost their previous game) on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET.
You can see the Jets look to take down the Predators on ESPN+, BSSO, and TSN3.
Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and TSN3
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Predators vs. Jets Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/24/2023
|Predators
|Jets
|2-1 NAS
|12/15/2022
|Jets
|Predators
|2-1 (F/OT) WPG
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators' total of 190 goals allowed (2.9 per game) is ninth in the league.
- With 185 goals (2.8 per game), the Predators have the league's 28th-ranked offense.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Predators are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Predators have given up 20 goals (2.0 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) during that time.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Roman Josi
|66
|18
|41
|59
|29
|23
|-
|Matt Duchene
|65
|19
|32
|51
|56
|33
|52.6%
|Tyson Barrie
|69
|11
|34
|45
|36
|25
|-
|Filip Forsberg
|50
|19
|23
|42
|29
|34
|0%
|Thomas Novak
|35
|13
|16
|29
|7
|14
|41.1%
Jets Stats & Trends
- The Jets rank 12th in goals against, allowing 196 total goals (2.8 per game) in league action.
- The Jets rank 21st in the NHL with 211 goals scored (3.1 per game).
- Over the last 10 games, the Jets are 3-5-2 (55.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Jets have allowed 37 goals (3.7 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) during that stretch.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kyle Connor
|69
|27
|46
|73
|33
|35
|25%
|Joshua Morrissey
|67
|15
|51
|66
|53
|30
|-
|Mark Scheifele
|69
|38
|22
|60
|37
|53
|47.6%
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|61
|24
|31
|55
|39
|32
|49.2%
|Blake Wheeler
|60
|15
|35
|50
|24
|35
|50%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.