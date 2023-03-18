UCLA vs. Northwestern: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Second Round
The No. 2 seed UCLA Bruins (30-5) take on the No. 7 seed Northwestern Wildcats (22-11) with a Sweet 16 berth in the West Region of the bracket on the line on Saturday at Golden 1 Center.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UCLA vs. Northwestern matchup in this article.
UCLA vs. Northwestern Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
UCLA vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UCLA Moneyline
|Northwestern Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UCLA (-7.5)
|127.5
|-400
|+310
UCLA vs. Northwestern Betting Trends
- UCLA has compiled a 20-13-2 ATS record so far this year.
- In the Bruins' 35 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.
- Northwestern has won 19 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 12 times.
- The Wildcats and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 12 out of 31 times this season.
UCLA Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +900
- Bookmakers rate UCLA lower (third-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (second-best).
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Bruins have had the 76th-biggest change this season, improving from +1600 at the beginning to +900.
- The implied probability of UCLA winning the national championship, based on its +900 moneyline odds, is 10%.
Northwestern Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +25000
- Bookmakers have moved the Wildcats' national championship odds up from +50000 at the beginning of the season to +25000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 24th-biggest change.
- The implied probability of Northwestern winning the national championship, based on its +25000 moneyline odds, is 0.4%.
