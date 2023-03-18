An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 4-seed Villanova Wildcats (28-6) take the court against the No. 13 seed Cleveland State Vikings (30-4) on Saturday at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. The contest starts at 5:00 PM.

Villanova Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

Villanova vs. Cleveland State Scoring Comparison

The Vikings' 74.5 points per game are 16.1 more points than the 58.4 the Wildcats allow.

When it scores more than 58.4 points, Cleveland State is 25-2.

Villanova is 25-4 when it allows fewer than 74.5 points.

The 70.7 points per game the Wildcats record are 13.3 more points than the Vikings allow (57.4).

When Villanova scores more than 57.4 points, it is 25-3.

When Cleveland State gives up fewer than 70.7 points, it is 25-1.

The Wildcats shoot 44.1% from the field, only 0.3% higher than the Vikings concede defensively.

The Vikings make 26.2% of their shots from the field, 11.8% lower than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

Villanova Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/4/2023 DePaul W 71-70 Mohegan Sun Arena 3/5/2023 Creighton W 63-61 Mohegan Sun Arena 3/6/2023 UConn L 67-56 Mohegan Sun Arena 3/18/2023 Cleveland State - The William B. Finneran Pavilion

Cleveland State Schedule