Georgia vs. Iowa Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 3:40 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's contest features the Iowa Hawkeyes (27-6) and the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (22-11) squaring off at Carver-Hawkeye Arena (on March 19) at 3:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-66 win for Iowa.
In their most recent matchup on Friday, the Lady Bulldogs claimed a 66-54 victory over Florida State.
Georgia vs. Iowa Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Georgia vs. Iowa Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa 76, Georgia 66
Georgia Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season on March 17, the Lady Bulldogs took down the Florida State Seminoles, a top 50 team (No. 31) in our computer rankings, by a score of 66-54.
- The Lady Bulldogs have tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (eight).
- Georgia has nine wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the second-most in the country.
Georgia 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-54 over Florida State (No. 31) on March 17
- 62-34 at home over Mississippi State (No. 36) on January 29
- 71-48 at home over Arkansas (No. 47) on February 19
- 62-51 at home over Missouri (No. 67) on January 26
- 66-55 at home over Belmont (No. 76) on December 17
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Georgia Performance Insights
- The Lady Bulldogs' +291 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 67.1 points per game (139th in college basketball) while allowing 58.3 per outing (41st in college basketball).
- Georgia has averaged 1.4 fewer points in SEC action (65.7) than overall (67.1).
- The Lady Bulldogs are putting up more points at home (68.6 per game) than on the road (66.4).
- Georgia is allowing fewer points at home (53.9 per game) than away (64.9).
- The Lady Bulldogs have fared better offensively over their last 10 games, putting up 68.6 points per contest, 1.5 more than their season average of 67.1.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.