Sunday's contest between the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (24-10) and Georgia Southern Lady Eagles (21-9) matching up at Clive M. Beck Center has a projected final score of 68-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of East Tennessee State, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET on March 19.

The Lady Eagles' most recent contest on Saturday ended in an 82-80 loss to Cal Baptist.

Georgia Southern vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Clive M. Beck Center in Lexington, Kentucky

Georgia Southern vs. East Tennessee State Score Prediction

Prediction: East Tennessee State 68, Georgia Southern 67

Georgia Southern Schedule Analysis

The Lady Eagles' signature victory of the season came against the James Madison Dukes, a top 100 team (No. 100), according to our computer rankings. The Lady Eagles secured the 72-61 home win on February 4.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Georgia Southern is 13-3 (.813%) -- tied for the 48th-most victories.

Georgia Southern 2022-23 Best Wins

72-61 at home over JMU (No. 100) on February 4

69-65 on the road over JMU (No. 100) on January 19

83-80 on the road over Marshall (No. 185) on January 7

63-61 at home over Marshall (No. 185) on February 16

81-75 on the road over Coastal Carolina (No. 207) on January 5

Georgia Southern Performance Insights