Georgia Southern vs. East Tennessee State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 19
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Sunday's contest between the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (24-10) and Georgia Southern Lady Eagles (21-9) matching up at Clive M. Beck Center has a projected final score of 68-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of East Tennessee State, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET on March 19.
The Lady Eagles' most recent contest on Saturday ended in an 82-80 loss to Cal Baptist.
Georgia Southern vs. East Tennessee State Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Clive M. Beck Center in Lexington, Kentucky
Georgia Southern vs. East Tennessee State Score Prediction
- Prediction: East Tennessee State 68, Georgia Southern 67
Georgia Southern Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Eagles' signature victory of the season came against the James Madison Dukes, a top 100 team (No. 100), according to our computer rankings. The Lady Eagles secured the 72-61 home win on February 4.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Georgia Southern is 13-3 (.813%) -- tied for the 48th-most victories.
Georgia Southern 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-61 at home over JMU (No. 100) on February 4
- 69-65 on the road over JMU (No. 100) on January 19
- 83-80 on the road over Marshall (No. 185) on January 7
- 63-61 at home over Marshall (No. 185) on February 16
- 81-75 on the road over Coastal Carolina (No. 207) on January 5
Georgia Southern Performance Insights
- The Lady Eagles are outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game, with a +306 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.0 points per game (ninth in college basketball) and allow 69.8 per contest (306th in college basketball).
- Georgia Southern has averaged 4.8 fewer points in Sun Belt play (75.2) than overall (80.0).
- In 2022-23 the Lady Eagles are scoring 8.4 more points per game at home (84.6) than on the road (76.2).
- Georgia Southern is allowing fewer points at home (66.9 per game) than on the road (72.2).
- Over their previous 10 games, the Lady Eagles are averaging 71.1 points per contest, 8.9 fewer points than their season average (80.0).
