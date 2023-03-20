Auburn vs. Clemson Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 20
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's game at Littlejohn Coliseum has the Clemson Lady Tigers (18-15) matching up with the Auburn Tigers (16-14) at 7:00 PM ET on March 20. Our computer prediction projects a 69-62 victory for Clemson, who are favored by our model.
The Tigers took care of business in their last outing 73-58 against Tulane on Friday.
Auburn vs. Clemson Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Auburn vs. Clemson Score Prediction
- Prediction: Clemson 69, Auburn 62
Auburn Schedule Analysis
- The Tigers notched their signature win of the season on January 22 by claiming a 77-76 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Tigers are 1-10 (.091%) -- tied for the 23rd-most defeats.
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Lady Tigers are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 45th-most victories.
Auburn 2022-23 Best Wins
- 77-76 at home over Ole Miss (No. 19) on January 22
- 74-73 over Colorado State (No. 92) on November 26
- 71-68 on the road over Kentucky (No. 94) on January 26
- 66-55 at home over Florida (No. 101) on January 30
- 73-58 at home over Tulane (No. 104) on March 17
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Auburn Performance Insights
- The Tigers score 67 points per game (140th in college basketball) and concede 66.2 (228th in college basketball) for a +24 scoring differential overall.
- In SEC games, Auburn has averaged 7.6 fewer points (59.4) than overall (67) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Tigers average 71.3 points per game. Away, they average 56.6.
- At home Auburn is allowing 59.7 points per game, 17.7 fewer points than it is on the road (77.4).
- While the Tigers are averaging 67 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their past 10 games, tallying 60.9 points per contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.