Monday's game at Littlejohn Coliseum has the Clemson Lady Tigers (18-15) matching up with the Auburn Tigers (16-14) at 7:00 PM ET on March 20. Our computer prediction projects a 69-62 victory for Clemson, who are favored by our model.

The Tigers took care of business in their last outing 73-58 against Tulane on Friday.

Auburn vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Auburn vs. Clemson Score Prediction

Prediction: Clemson 69, Auburn 62

Auburn Schedule Analysis

The Tigers notched their signature win of the season on January 22 by claiming a 77-76 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Tigers are 1-10 (.091%) -- tied for the 23rd-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Lady Tigers are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 45th-most victories.

Auburn 2022-23 Best Wins

77-76 at home over Ole Miss (No. 19) on January 22

74-73 over Colorado State (No. 92) on November 26

71-68 on the road over Kentucky (No. 94) on January 26

66-55 at home over Florida (No. 101) on January 30

73-58 at home over Tulane (No. 104) on March 17

Auburn Performance Insights