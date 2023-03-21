On Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at State Farm Arena, the Detroit Pistons (16-56) will be attempting to break a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Atlanta Hawks (35-36). It airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSDETX.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Hawks vs. Pistons matchup in this article.

Hawks vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSDETX

BSSE and BSDETX Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Hawks vs. Pistons Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Hawks vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Hawks have a -18 scoring differential, putting up 117.4 points per game (fifth in the league) and allowing 117.6 (24th in the NBA).

The Pistons' -546 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 110.9 points per game (28th in NBA) while allowing 118.5 per contest (29th in league).

These teams score a combined 228.3 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams allow 236.1 points per game, 0.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Atlanta has put together a 30-38-3 record against the spread this season.

Detroit has covered 31 times in 72 chances against the spread this year.

Hawks and Pistons NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hawks +25000 +8000 -114 Pistons - - -

Looking to place a futures bet on the Hawks? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.