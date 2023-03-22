Hawks vs. Timberwolves: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 22
The Minnesota Timberwolves (36-37), on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET, aim to break a five-game home losing skid when hosting the Atlanta Hawks (36-36).
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Timberwolves vs. Hawks matchup.
Hawks vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Center
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Hawks vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Timberwolves Moneyline
|Hawks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Timberwolves (-5)
|241.5
|-195
|+165
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Timberwolves (-5.5)
|241.5
|-200
|+165
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Timberwolves (-4.5)
|-
|-189
|+160
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Timberwolves (-4.5)
|-
|-190
|+160
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Hawks vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends
- The Timberwolves have a -20 scoring differential, putting up 115.9 points per game (11th in the league) and giving up 116.2 (19th in the NBA).
- The Hawks have a +4 scoring differential, putting up 117.6 points per game (fourth in league) and conceding 117.5 (24th in NBA).
- The two teams combine to score 233.5 points per game, eight fewer points than this matchup's total.
- These two teams give up a combined 233.7 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than this contest's total.
- Minnesota is 34-38-1 ATS this season.
- Atlanta has compiled a 31-38-3 ATS record so far this season.
Hawks and Timberwolves NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Hawks
|+25000
|+8000
|-130
|Timberwolves
|+20000
|+9000
|+110
Looking to place a futures bet on the Hawks? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.