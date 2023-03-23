The Nashville Predators will host the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, March 23, with the Kraken unbeaten in six consecutive away games.

You can turn on ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW to watch as the Kraken and the Predators hit the ice.

Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Predators vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/8/2022 Kraken Predators 5-1 SEA

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators allow 2.9 goals per game (203 in total), 12th in the league.

With 194 goals (2.8 per game), the Predators have the league's 28th-ranked offense.

Over the last 10 games, the Predators have gone 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Predators have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 25 goals during that span.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Roman Josi 67 18 41 59 29 24 - Matt Duchene 68 21 33 54 57 35 53.5% Tyson Barrie 72 11 36 47 37 27 - Filip Forsberg 50 19 23 42 29 34 0% Thomas Novak 38 14 18 32 8 14 42.6%

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken have allowed 224 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 16th in NHL action in goals against.

The Kraken score the sixth-most goals in the NHL (245 total, 3.5 per game).

Over the last 10 games, the Kraken have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Kraken have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 37 goals during that stretch.

Kraken Key Players