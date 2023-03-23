The No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) and the No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) will meet on Thursday to compete for a spot in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. Tennessee is favored by points in the Sweet 16 matchup, which starts at 9:00 PM on TBS.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Tennessee vs Florida Atlantic Betting Records & Stats

The Volunteers have a 17-16-0 record against the spread this season.

Florida Atlantic's ATS record is 20-11-0 this season.

Florida Atlantic has a 20-11-0 ATS record this season compared to the 17-16-0 mark from Tennessee.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tennessee 71.2 149.6 57.8 122.9 133.5 Florida Atlantic 78.4 149.6 65.1 122.9 142.4

Additional Tennessee vs Florida Atlantic Insights & Trends

Tennessee is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 contests.

Four of Volunteers' last 10 contests have hit the over.

Florida Atlantic is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 contests.

Five of the Owls' past 10 outings have hit the over.

The Volunteers score 6.1 more points per game (71.2) than the Owls allow (65.1).

Tennessee has a 14-6 record against the spread and an 18-4 record overall when putting up more than 65.1 points.

The Owls score 20.6 more points per game (78.4) than the Volunteers allow their opponents to score (57.8).

When it scores more than 57.8 points, Florida Atlantic is 16-10 against the spread and 27-3 overall.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tennessee 17-16-0 14-19-0 Florida Atlantic 20-11-0 17-14-0

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Home/Away Splits

Tennessee Florida Atlantic 14-2 Home Record 17-0 4-6 Away Record 11-3 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.1 67.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.9 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

