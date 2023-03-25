After the third round of the Corales Puntacana Championship, Ricky Barnes is in seventh place at -12.

Looking to wager on Ricky Barnes at the Corales Puntacana Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Ricky Barnes Insights

Barnes has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds played.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in two of his last 13 rounds played.

Over his last 13 rounds, Barnes has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Barnes has finished in the top 10 once in his past five tournaments.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Barnes has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five appearances. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 11 43 -4 267 0 5 0 1 $65,702

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Corales Puntacana Championship Insights and Stats

In Barnes' past six appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 once, and his average finish has been 36th.

Barnes has made the cut in three of his past six appearances at this tournament.

Barnes finished seventh when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

Courses on the PGA Tour have played at an average length of 7,294 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,670 yards, 376 yards longer than average.

Courses that Barnes has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,310 yards, 360 yards shorter than the 7,670-yard Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) this week.

Barnes' Last Time Out

Barnes was in the 69th percentile on par 3s at the Puerto Rico Open, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.95-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Puerto Rico Open was strong, putting him in the 77th percentile of the field.

Barnes shot better than 33% of the golfers at the Puerto Rico Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.61.

Barnes recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Puerto Rico Open, worse than the field average of 1.7.

On the 16 par-3s at the Puerto Rico Open, Barnes did not have a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.1).

Barnes' nine birdies or better on par-4s at the Puerto Rico Open were more than the field average of 4.7.

In that last tournament, Barnes had a bogey or worse on five of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 5.6).

Barnes ended the Puerto Rico Open recording a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.6 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the Puerto Rico Open averaged 1.0 bogey or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Barnes finished without one.

Corales Puntacana Championship Time and Date Info

Date: March 23 - 26, 2023

March 23 - 26, 2023 Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Par: 72 / 7,670 yards

72 / 7,670 yards Barnes Odds to Win: +3300 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

All statistics in this article reflect Barnes' performance prior to the 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.