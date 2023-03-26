At State Farm Arena on Sunday, March 26, 2023, the Memphis Grizzlies (46-27) aim to build on a five-game winning run when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (37-37) at 6:00 PM ET. The game airs on NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSEX.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Grizzlies vs. Hawks matchup in this article.

Hawks vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023

Sunday, March 26, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSEX

NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSEX Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Hawks vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Grizzlies average 116.7 points per game (eighth in the league) while giving up 112.3 per outing (seventh in the NBA). They have a +319 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 4.4 points per game.

The Hawks have a +16 scoring differential, putting up 118.0 points per game (third in league) and allowing 117.8 (23rd in NBA).

These two teams average 234.7 points per game combined, 11.8 less than this game's total.

These two teams allow a combined 230.1 points per game, 16.4 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Memphis has compiled a 33-35-5 ATS record so far this year.

Atlanta has compiled a 33-38-3 record against the spread this season.

Hawks and Grizzlies NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hawks +30000 +8000 -134 Grizzlies +1600 +650 -10000

