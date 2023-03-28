Hawks vs. Cavaliers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers (48-28) are slightly favored (by 1.5 points) to extend a four-game road winning streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (37-38) on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The point total is set at 233.5 for the matchup.
Hawks vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: BSSE and BSOH
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Cavaliers
|-1.5
|233.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Hawks Betting Records & Stats
- Atlanta has played 41 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 233.5 points.
- Atlanta has a 235.8-point average over/under in its outings this season, 2.3 more points than this game's point total.
- Atlanta is 34-41-0 against the spread this season.
- The Hawks have been underdogs in 32 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (34.4%) in those contests.
- This season, Atlanta has won nine of its 25 games, or 36%, when it is the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 50% chance of pulling out a win.
Hawks vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 233.5
|% of Games Over 233.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cavaliers
|12
|15.8%
|112.2
|230.2
|106.5
|224.3
|219.8
|Hawks
|41
|54.7%
|118
|230.2
|117.8
|224.3
|233.2
Additional Hawks Insights & Trends
- Atlanta has gone 5-5 in its last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Hawks have hit the over five times.
- Against the spread, Atlanta has been better at home (17-20-0) than on the road (17-21-0).
- The Hawks put up 11.5 more points per game (118) than the Cavaliers allow (106.5).
- Atlanta is 33-32 against the spread and 36-29 overall when it scores more than 106.5 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Hawks vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Cavaliers
|42-34
|37-23
|38-38
|Hawks
|34-41
|16-16
|42-33
Hawks vs. Cavaliers Point Insights
|Cavaliers
|Hawks
|112.2
|118
|24
|4
|13-6
|33-32
|15-4
|36-29
|106.5
|117.8
|1
|24
|39-22
|21-6
|45-16
|22-5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.