The Atlanta Braves (6-1) currently have seven players on the injured list. Next up for the Braves is a matchup versus the San Diego Padres (3-4) on Friday, April 7 at Truist Park, with the first pitch being thrown at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves Injuries

Name Status Injury 2023 Stats Michael Harris II Day-to-day Back .217 / .280 / .261, 0 HR, 1 RBI Collin McHugh 15 Day Injury List Shoulder 0-0, 2.45 ERA, 4.9 K/9 Max Fried 15 Day Injury List Left Hamstring 0-0, 2.7 ERA, 5.4 K/9 Tyler Matzek 60 Day Injury List Elbow - Kolby Allard 60 Day Injury List Oblique - Raisel Iglesias 15 Day Injury List Shoulder - Kyle Wright 15 Day Injury List Shoulder - Huascar Ynoa 60 Day Injury List Elbow -

Braves Next Game

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Run Line Total Runs Braves -125 +105 ATL -1.5 9.5

Braves vs. Padres Player Performance - April 6

Their last time out on Thursday, the Braves took down the Padres 7-6, outhitting San Diego 13-7.

Name Position Game Stats Spencer Strider SP 5 IP, 3 R, 4 H, 9 K, 3 BB Orlando Arcia SS 3-for-4, BB, 2B, HR, 2 RBI Matt Olson 1B 2-for-4, BB, 2B, 2 RBI Sean Murphy C 2-for-3, 2 BB, 2B Ronald Acuña Jr. RF 1-for-4, BB, 2B Kevin Pillar CF 1-for-3, BB, RBI

