Hawks vs. Nets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Hawks (38-38) face the Brooklyn Nets (41-35) as just 1.5-point favorites on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSSE.
Hawks vs. Nets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: YES and BSSE
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Venue: Barclays Center
Hawks vs. Nets Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nets 118 - Hawks 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Nets
- Pick ATS: Nets (+ 1.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (240.5)
- The Nets have a 40-36-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 33-41-2 mark of the Hawks.
- Atlanta covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 36.6% of the time. That's less often than Brooklyn covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (61.3%).
- Atlanta's games have gone over the total 53.9% of the time this season (41 out of 76), which is more often than Brooklyn's games have (35 out of 76).
- The Hawks have a .614 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (27-17) this season while the Nets have a .361 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (13-23).
Hawks Performance Insights
- Atlanta has been led by its offense, as it ranks fourth-best in the NBA by scoring 118 points per game. It ranks 24th in the league in points allowed (117.8 per contest).
- The Hawks rank 18th in the NBA with 24.8 dimes per contest.
- The Hawks are sinking 10.8 treys per game (24th-ranked in league). They have a 35.5% shooting percentage (20th-ranked) from beyond the arc.
- Atlanta is attempting 62 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 67.2% of the shots it has taken (and 75.8% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 30.3 threes per contest, which are 32.8% of its shots (and 24.2% of the team's buckets).
