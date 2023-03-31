The Brooklyn Nets (41-35) face the Atlanta Hawks (38-38) at Barclays Center on March 31, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nets and Hawks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Hawks vs. Nets Game Info

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Hawks Stats Insights

  • The Hawks make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Nets have allowed to their opponents (46.4%).
  • In games Atlanta shoots better than 46.4% from the field, it is 27-18 overall.
  • The Hawks are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 29th.
  • The Hawks score 5.2 more points per game (118) than the Nets give up (112.8).
  • Atlanta is 34-21 when scoring more than 112.8 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

  • The Hawks are putting up 118.6 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are averaging 117.4 points per contest.
  • At home, Atlanta is giving up 2.5 fewer points per game (116.6) than in away games (119.1).
  • When playing at home, the Hawks are making 0.3 fewer three-pointers per game (10.6) than in away games (10.9). They also have a lower three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to on the road (36.4%).

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
De'Andre Hunter Questionable Knee
Jalen Johnson Questionable Hamstring/Groin

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.