Following the third round of the Valero Texas Open, Harry Higgs is in sixth place at -7.

Harry Higgs Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Higgs has shot below par on 10 occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 16 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.

Over his last 16 rounds, Higgs has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Higgs has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five appearances.

He has made the cut in three of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 34 -5 280 0 12 0 1 $791,065

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

Higgs failed to card a high enough score to make the cut in either of his two most recent trips to this event.

The most recent time Higgs played this event was in 2022, and he failed to make the cut.

At 7,438 yards, TPC San Antonio (Oaks) is set up as a par-72 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the PGA Tour have been played on courses with an average distance of 7,294 yards.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC San Antonio (Oaks) has a recent scoring average of -2.

Courses that Higgs has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,263 yards, 175 yards shorter than the 7,438-yard TPC San Antonio (Oaks) this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -2.

Higgs' Last Time Out

Higgs was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship, averaging par to finish in the 67th percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.03 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Corales Puntacana Championship, which placed him in the 55th percentile among all competitors.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Higgs shot better than 43% of the competitors (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Higgs recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Higgs carded two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.7).

Higgs' four birdies or better on par-4s at the Corales Puntacana Championship were less than the field average of 4.6.

At that most recent competition, Higgs had a bogey or worse on three of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 5.2).

Higgs ended the Corales Puntacana Championship bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.9) with seven on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Higgs had one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.9.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Higgs' performance prior to the 2023 Valero Texas Open.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.