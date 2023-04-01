The Nashville Predators (37-29-8) square off against the St. Louis Blues (35-34-6) at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, April 1 at 1:00 PM ET on NHL Network, BSSO, and BSMW. The Predators lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-0 in their last game, while the Blues are coming off a 5-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Predators vs. Blues Game Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSSO, and BSMW

NHL Network, BSSO, and BSMW Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-145) Blues (+125) 6

Predators Betting Insights

The Predators have won 54.5% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (18-15).

Nashville has a 14-7 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Predators a 59.2% chance to win.

Nashville's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6 goals 36 times.

Predators vs. Blues Rankings

Predators Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 201 (28th) Goals 244 (14th) 217 (12th) Goals Allowed 274 (28th) 39 (25th) Power Play Goals 45 (20th) 46 (14th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 51 (20th)

Predators Advanced Stats

Nashville went over in three of its past 10 contests.

The average amount of goals in the Predators' past 10 games is 0.1 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.

In their last 10 games, the Predators have scored 2.2 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Predators offense's 201 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 28th in the league.

On defense, the Predators have allowed 217 goals (2.9 per game) to rank 12th in league play.

Their goal differential (-16) ranks them 22nd in the league.

