After going 4-for-5 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game, Travis d'Arnaud and the Atlanta Braves face the Washington Nationals (who will start Josiah Gray) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate (2022)

d'Arnaud hit .268 with 25 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 19 walks.

In 75 of 111 games last season (67.6%) d'Arnaud had at least one hit, and in 31 of those contests (27.9%) he picked up two or more.

He hit a home run in 16.2% of his games in 2022 (18 of 111), including 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 35.1% of his games a year ago (39 of 111), d'Arnaud drove in a run. In 14 of those games (12.6%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in nine contests.

He came around to score 50 times in 111 games (45.0%) last season, including nine occasions when he scored more than once (8.1%).

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 56 GP 51 .268 AVG .268 .329 OBP .310 .455 SLG .490 22 XBH 22 7 HR 11 29 RBI 31 49/12 K/BB 41/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 58 GP 53 40 (69.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (66.0%) 14 (24.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 17 (32.1%) 26 (44.8%) Games w/1+ Run 24 (45.3%) 7 (12.1%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (20.8%) 21 (36.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 18 (34.0%)

