Dejounte Murray plus his Atlanta Hawks teammates match up versus the Dallas Mavericks at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Murray had 21 points, five assists and two steals in his last game, which ended in a 124-107 loss versus the Nets.

Now let's break down Murray's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Dejounte Murray Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 20.5 17.3 Rebounds 4.5 5.3 4.6 Assists 5.5 6.1 6.7 PRA 30.5 31.9 28.6 PR 24.5 25.8 21.9 3PM 1.5 1.9 0.8



Dejounte Murray Insights vs. the Mavericks

Murray has taken 17.9 shots per game this season and made 8.2 per game, which account for 17.7% and 16.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 15.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.9 per game.

Murray's Hawks average 102.5 possessions per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams, while the Mavericks are one of the league's slowest with 99.6 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Mavericks are 15th in the NBA, giving up 113.5 points per game.

On the boards, the Mavericks have given up 44.1 rebounds per game, which puts them 18th in the NBA.

Conceding 24.7 assists per contest, the Mavericks are the eighth-ranked squad in the league.

Allowing 11.1 made 3-pointers per contest, the Mavericks are the best squad in the NBA.

Dejounte Murray vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/18/2023 38 30 7 4 4 0 1

