Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (37-41) are 3-point underdogs against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (38-39) Sunday, April 2, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The game starts at 6:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW.

Hawks vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW

NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Mavericks Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawks 117 - Mavericks 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Mavericks

Pick ATS: Mavericks (+ 3)

Mavericks (+ 3) Pick OU: Under (246)



The Hawks (33-42-2 ATS) have covered the spread 42.9% of the time, seven% more often than the Mavericks (28-46-4) this year.

Dallas covers the spread when it is a 3-point underdog or more 45.5% of the time. That's more often than Atlanta covers as a favorite of 3 or more (37.5%).

Atlanta's games have gone over the total 53.2% of the time this season (41 out of 77), which is more often than Dallas' games have (40 out of 78).

The Hawks have a .600 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (27-18) this season while the Mavericks have a .259 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (7-20).

Hawks Performance Insights

Atlanta owns a top-five offense this season, ranking fourth-best in the league with 117.9 points per game. Defensively, it ranks 24th with 117.9 points allowed per contest.

This year, the Hawks rank 19th in the league in assists, delivering 24.8 per game.

The Hawks are draining 10.7 threes per game (25th-ranked in league). They own a 35.3% shooting percentage (20th-ranked) from downtown.

Of the shots attempted by Atlanta in 2022-23, 67.1% of them have been two-pointers (75.9% of the team's made baskets) and 32.9% have been from beyond the arc (24.1%).

