Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Nationals - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Marcell Ozuna (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Atlanta Braves face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Nationals.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Marcell Ozuna? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate (2022)
- Ozuna hit .226 with 19 doubles, 23 home runs and 31 walks.
- Ozuna reached base via a hit in 78 of 127 games last season (61.4%), including multiple hits in 18.1% of those games (23 of them).
- In 20 of 127 games last year, he homered (15.7%). He went deep in 4.5% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- In 37 of 127 games last year (29.1%), Ozuna drove in a run, and 16 of those games (12.6%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
- He came around to score 45 times in 127 games (35.4%) last season, including nine occasions when he scored more than once (7.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|62
|.222
|AVG
|.229
|.275
|OBP
|.273
|.417
|SLG
|.408
|23
|XBH
|19
|11
|HR
|12
|27
|RBI
|29
|56/16
|K/BB
|66/15
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|63
|38 (59.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|40 (63.5%)
|10 (15.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (20.6%)
|21 (32.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|24 (38.1%)
|9 (14.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|11 (17.5%)
|19 (29.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|18 (28.6%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff last season ranked 23rd in the big leagues.
- The Nationals' 5.01 team ERA ranked 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combined to surrender 244 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (the most in baseball).
- Gore gets the call to start for the Nationals, his first this season.
- The 24-year-old left-hander last appeared Monday, July 25 against the Detroit Tigers, when he came on in relief and went 1 1/3 innings.
- Last season he finished with a 4.50 ERA and a 1.471 WHIP over his 16 games, putting together a 4-4 record.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.