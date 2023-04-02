Michael Harris II -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the hill, on April 2 at 1:35 PM ET.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Michael Harris II At The Plate (2022)

Harris II hit .297 with 27 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 21 walks.

Harris II picked up a base hit in 84 of 118 games last year (71.2%), with more than one hit in 31 of those contests (26.3%).

He homered in 18 of 118 games in 2022 (15.3%), including 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Harris II drove in a run in 45 of 118 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 16 of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.

He came around to score 60 times in 118 games (50.8%) last season, including 14 occasions when he scored more than once (11.9%).

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 54 GP 60 .274 AVG .317 .310 OBP .363 .411 SLG .603 16 XBH 33 4 HR 15 21 RBI 43 52/6 K/BB 55/15 11 SB 9 Home Away 56 GP 62 37 (66.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (75.8%) 11 (19.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (32.3%) 25 (44.6%) Games w/1+ Run 35 (56.5%) 4 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 14 (22.6%) 14 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 31 (50.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)