Michael Harris II -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the hill, on April 2 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Michael Harris II At The Plate (2022)

  • Harris II hit .297 with 27 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 21 walks.
  • Harris II picked up a base hit in 84 of 118 games last year (71.2%), with more than one hit in 31 of those contests (26.3%).
  • He homered in 18 of 118 games in 2022 (15.3%), including 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Harris II drove in a run in 45 of 118 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 16 of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • He came around to score 60 times in 118 games (50.8%) last season, including 14 occasions when he scored more than once (11.9%).

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
54 GP 60
.274 AVG .317
.310 OBP .363
.411 SLG .603
16 XBH 33
4 HR 15
21 RBI 43
52/6 K/BB 55/15
11 SB 9
Home Away
56 GP 62
37 (66.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (75.8%)
11 (19.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (32.3%)
25 (44.6%) Games w/1+ Run 35 (56.5%)
4 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 14 (22.6%)
14 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 31 (50.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Nationals pitching staff ranked 23rd in MLB last season with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals' 5.01 team ERA ranked 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combined to give up 244 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (the most in baseball).
  • Gore will make his first start of the season for the Nationals.
  • The 24-year-old left-hander came out of the bullpen and threw 1 1/3 innings when he last appeared on Monday, July 25 against the Detroit Tigers.
  • Last season he finished with a 4.50 ERA and a 1.471 WHIP over his 16 games, putting together a 4-4 record.
