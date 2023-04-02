The Atlanta Hawks, with Trae Young, face the Dallas Mavericks at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Young, in his last time out, had 10 points and six assists in a 124-107 loss to the Nets.

Below we will dive into Young's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Trae Young Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 26.3 23.7 Rebounds 2.5 3.0 3.0 Assists 9.5 9.9 8.9 PRA 38.5 39.2 35.6 PR 29.5 29.3 26.7 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.0



Trae Young Insights vs. the Mavericks

This season, Trae Young has made 8.3 shots per game, which accounts for 16.9% of his team's total makes.

Young is averaging 6.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 19.1% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Young's opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 24th, averaging 99.6 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 102.5 per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams.

The Mavericks are the 15th-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 113.5 points per contest.

On the boards, the Mavericks have given up 44.1 rebounds per game, which puts them 18th in the league.

Allowing 24.7 assists per game, the Mavericks are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA.

The Mavericks give up 11.1 made 3-pointers per game, best in the NBA.

Trae Young vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/18/2023 35 18 4 12 0 0 3

