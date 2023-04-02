2023 Valero Texas Open Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 4
Patrick Rodgers is the current leader (+200) at the 2023 Valero Texas Open after three rounds of play.
Valero Texas Open Fourth Round Information
- Start Time: 10:40 AM ET
- Venue: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Par/Distance: Par 72/7,438 yards
- TV: NBC, NBC, Golf Channel, Golf Channel
- Live Stream: Watch this tournament on fuboTV!
Valero Texas Open Best Odds to Win
Corey Conners
- Tee Time: 12:41 PM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-11)
- Odds to Win: +160
Conners Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|64
|-8
|8
|0
|1st
|Round 2
|72
|E
|4
|2
|48th
|Round 3
|69
|-3
|7
|2
|6th
Patrick Rodgers
- Tee Time: 12:41 PM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-12)
- Odds to Win: +200
Rodgers Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|66
|-6
|7
|1
|2nd
|Round 2
|67
|-5
|7
|2
|4th
|Round 3
|71
|-1
|3
|2
|25th
Matt Kuchar
- Tee Time: 12:41 PM ET
- Current Rank: 3rd (-9)
- Odds to Win: +650
Kuchar Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|68
|-4
|6
|2
|6th
|Round 2
|70
|-2
|3
|1
|20th
|Round 3
|69
|-3
|6
|1
|6th
Chris Kirk
- Tee Time: 12:30 PM ET
- Current Rank: 4th (-8)
- Odds to Win: +1600
Kirk Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|67
|-5
|5
|0
|3rd
|Round 2
|72
|E
|1
|1
|48th
|Round 3
|69
|-3
|1
|2
|6th
Thomas Detry
- Tee Time: 12:41 PM ET
- Current Rank: 70th (+5)
- Odds to Win: +2000
Detry Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|71
|-1
|3
|2
|41st
|Round 2
|67
|-5
|6
|1
|4th
|Round 3
|83
|+11
|1
|6
|71st
Valero Texas Open Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Sam Ryder
|6th (-7)
|+4000
|Luke List
|49th (-1)
|+4000
|Byeong-Hun An
|6th (-7)
|+5000
|Hideki Matsuyama
|12th (-6)
|+5000
|Padraig Harrington
|6th (-7)
|+5000
|Lee Hodges
|6th (-7)
|+6600
|Peter Malnati
|55th (+1)
|+6600
|Beau Hossler
|43rd (-2)
|+6600
|Augusto Nunez
|6th (-7)
|+8000
|Nick Taylor
|12th (-6)
|+8000
